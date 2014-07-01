FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SolarWorld seeks probe into claims of Chinese cyber-spying
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 1, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

SolarWorld seeks probe into claims of Chinese cyber-spying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. arm of German solar manufacturer SolarWorld AG SWVKk.DE asked the Commerce Department on Tuesday to look into claims of cyber-spying by Chinese military officers as part of a trade dispute over imports of solar products from China.

The United States charged five Chinese military officers in May and accused them of hacking into American companies, among them SolarWorld’s U.S. arm, to steal trade secrets.

One hacker is alleged to have stolen cost and pricing information from SolarWorld in 2012, when the company was engaged in a trade dispute over Chinese competitors selling goods in the U.S. market below their cost of production.

SolarWorld said the spying had a direct bearing on a current trade case over whether Chinese manufacturers are sidestepping the duties imposed after the 2012 dispute was decided in its favor.

“The focus of much of the alleged cyber theft was related to SolarWorld’s trade remedy cases against Chinese solar manufacturers,” the company said in a petition to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“All evidence suggests, therefore, that the information alleged to have been stolen has a direct bearing on the department’s ongoing investigation.”

SolarWorld said Commerce should ask Chinese authorities for all documents about SolarWorld’s trade cases obtained by the hackers, a list of entities who received the information together with a timeline and any communication between the hackers and Chinese solar companies.

“The department is aware that SolarWorld made a filing today and will carefully review SolarWorld’s submission before determining what further steps are appropriate,” a Commerce official said.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills, Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.