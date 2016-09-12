FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. says Chinese stainless steel strip, sheet imports being dumped in U.S.
September 12, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. says Chinese stainless steel strip, sheet imports being dumped in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker walks past rolls of steel inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan August 26, 2016.Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had made a preliminary finding that imports of stainless steel sheet and strip from China are being dumped in the U.S. market at below fair value.

The department set preliminary antidumping duties ranging from 63.86 percent and 76.64 percent.

Any final decision to lock in duties would be subject to a finding by the U.S. International Trade Commission that domestic producers had been damaged.

The companies that had sought an investigation are AK Steel Corp, Allegheny Ludlum LLC, ATI Flat Rolled Products, North American Stainless and Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC.

Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
