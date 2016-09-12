China imports will keep U.S. soybean market on its toes: Braun
CHICAGO When it comes to assessing demand for U.S. soybeans, never underestimate the Chinese.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had made a preliminary finding that imports of stainless steel sheet and strip from China are being dumped in the U.S. market at below fair value.
The department set preliminary antidumping duties ranging from 63.86 percent and 76.64 percent.
Any final decision to lock in duties would be subject to a finding by the U.S. International Trade Commission that domestic producers had been damaged.
The companies that had sought an investigation are AK Steel Corp, Allegheny Ludlum LLC, ATI Flat Rolled Products, North American Stainless and Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC.
(Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
CHICAGO When it comes to assessing demand for U.S. soybeans, never underestimate the Chinese.
If investing in commodities involves taking a bet against human ingenuity, than buying natural resource equities is hedging that bet by going long productivity gains at the same time.
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Monday as a softer dollar and stronger U.S. equity markets helped crude futures rebound from an earlier drop pressured by worries about increased drilling activity for oil in the United States.