U.S. confirms duties on Japan flat-rolled steel products
May 2, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. confirms duties on Japan flat-rolled steel products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday found the local steel industry was being squeezed by cheap imports from Japan, clearing the way for duties on Japanese diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel.

Thomas Steel Strip Corp, a division of Indian conglomerate Tata Steel (TISC.NS), had complained the imports, used in batteries and fuel lines, were being sold at unfairly low prices.

Under a Commerce Department ruling last month, products from world No. 2 steel maker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T) will have a dumping margin of 77.7 percent, while other companies, including Toyo Kohan Co (5453.T), have a margin of 45.42 percent.

In 2013, imports of diffusion-annealed, nickel-plated flat-rolled steel from Japan were estimated at $12.6 million.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
