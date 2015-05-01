U.S. steelmakers complain China skirting steel plate duties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. steelmakers Nucor Corp and SSAB Enterprises said on Friday Chinese producers are circumventing import duties on steel plate and asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to intervene.

In a filing dated May 1, the companies said Chinese producers were getting around anti-dumping duties on cut-to-length carbon steel plate by adding elements to class the plate as alloy.

“Indeed, these Chinese producers appear to be engaging in gamesmanship, importing commodity-grade, carbon steel CTL plate that has undergone minor alterations solely to circumvent the order,” the filing said.

The companies asked Commerce to rule that all steel plate marketed, priced and sold in the United States as commodity carbon steel plate is within the scope of anti-dumping duties.