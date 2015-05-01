FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. steelmakers complain China skirting steel plate duties
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 1, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. steelmakers complain China skirting steel plate duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. steelmakers Nucor Corp and SSAB Enterprises said on Friday Chinese producers are circumventing import duties on steel plate and asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to intervene.

In a filing dated May 1, the companies said Chinese producers were getting around anti-dumping duties on cut-to-length carbon steel plate by adding elements to class the plate as alloy.

“Indeed, these Chinese producers appear to be engaging in gamesmanship, importing commodity-grade, carbon steel CTL plate that has undergone minor alterations solely to circumvent the order,” the filing said.

The companies asked Commerce to rule that all steel plate marketed, priced and sold in the United States as commodity carbon steel plate is within the scope of anti-dumping duties.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.