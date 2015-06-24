U.S. looks into imports of corrosion-resistant steel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce will look into a complaint about imports of corrosion-resistant steel from China, India, Italy, South Korea and Taiwan in a process that could end in import duties.

United States Steel Corp, Nucor Corp, Steel Dynamics, Inc., ArcelorMittal USA, AK Steel Corp [AKST.UL] and California Steel Industries complained the imported goods were being sold too cheaply and benefited from unfair government subsidies.