March 16, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. plans to slap anti-dumping duties on some hot-rolled steel imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker rides a bicycle past steel rods at a steel collection facility in Tokyo January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it will slap anti-dumping duties on certain hot-rolled steel products from seven countries in a preliminary ruling that followed a complaint by U.S. steelmakers last year.

The countries affected by the ruling are Australia, Brazil, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Commerce said it will announce its final determination by Aug. 3.

Last August, AK Steel Corp [AKST.UL], ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp, U.S. Steel Corp, SSAB Enterprises and Steel Dynamics Inc complained the imported steel goods, used for manufacturing a wide range of products, were being sold too cheaply or benefited from unfair government subsidies.

Steelmakers worldwide have struggled for years as a global surplus has expanded, weighing on prices and stoking tensions between major exporting countries. Last month, the European Union launched probes into China’s steel imports.

For more details on Wednesday's ruling, see: 1.usa.gov/1ptnVJG)

Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by G Crosse

