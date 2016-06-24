U.S. says corrosion-resistant steel from China harming U.S. industry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday that imports of corrosion-resistant steel from China and four other countries were harming U.S. producers, the final step in the imposition of U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.

The Commerce Department had already slapped duties of up to 450 percent on the steel products from China and duties ranging from 3 percent to 92 percent on corrosion-resistant steel from Italy, India, South Korea and Taiwan.