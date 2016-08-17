FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. ITC backs steel pipe and tube import duties
August 17, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

U.S. ITC backs steel pipe and tube import duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday backed duties on imports of certain carbon steel pipes and tubes from South Korea, Mexico and Turkey, saying the imports were harming domestic producers.

The Commerce Department had already slapped anti-dumping duties of up to 35.66 percent on imports of heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from the three countries, as well as anti-subsidy duties of up to 23.37 percent on the products from Turkey.

The ITC's finding, which finalizes those duties, marks the last step in an investigation launched last year after a complaint from Atlas Tube, a division of JMC Steel Group; Bull Moose Tube Co; EXLTUBE; Hannibal Industries, Inc; Independence Tube Corp; Maruichi American Corp, a subsidiary of Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd; Searing Industries; Southland Tube and Vest Inc.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
