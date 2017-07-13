U.S. Commerce chief hopes to announce steel decision next week: senators

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross looks up while addressing the SelectUSA Investment Summit, National Harbour, Maryland, U.S., June 20, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday he will present to President Donald Trump a range of options on restricting steel imports and a decision could be announced as early as next week, according to several senators who met with Ross.

"At this point (Ross) says he is presenting a range of options to the president," Senator Debbie Stabenow told reporters. Ross told the senators he wants to announce a decision next week, according to Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

The comments were made as members of the Senate Finance Committee left a closed-door meeting with Ross on Capitol Hill.