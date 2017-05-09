Mexico willing to decrease US refined sugar exports: industry chief

Juan Cortina Gallardo, president of Mexico's sugar chamber, poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico May 9, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican sugar producers are willing to decrease refined sugar exports, but not as much U.S. counterparts want, the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, told Reuters on Tuesday.

A U.S. proposal seeks to sharply lower the amount of refined sugar Mexico exports to the United States, Cortina said.

An existing agreement caps Mexico exports of refined sugar at 53 percent of total sugar exports to the United States. The proposal would slash that to just 15 percent, Cortina said. Raw sugar would make up the remainder.