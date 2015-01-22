FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sets preliminary duties on Chinese car and light truck tires
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 22, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. sets preliminary duties on Chinese car and light truck tires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is set to slap more duties on imports of tires from China after the Department of Commerce determined they were sold too cheaply in the United States.

In a preliminary decision on Wednesday, Commerce set anti-dumping duties of up to 87.99 percent on car and light truck tires.

Commerce had already set anti-subsidy duties of up to 81.29 percent after a complaint from U.S. trade unions.

The duties will affect goods from Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co., Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, and Giti Tire (Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire, although Giti products will have lower duties of 19.17 percent.

In 2013, imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China were worth about $2.1 billion.

A final Commerce Department ruling on duties is due by June 11 and by the International Trade Commission in July.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.