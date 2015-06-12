U.S. slaps duties on Chinese tires for cars and light trucks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed duties on certain automobile and light truck tires imported from China after finding they were being dumped at below-market value and unfairly subsidized by Beijing.

In a final decision, Commerce Department set duties exceeding 100 percent in some cases.

The duties will affect goods from companies including Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co, Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB.N), and Giti Tire (Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire (600182.SS).

In 2014, imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from China were worth about $2.3 billion.

The duties are still subject to a final decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is due in July.