June 15, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Beijing angered by U.S. duties on Chinese tires

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry on Monday blasted the United States for imposing duties on certain automobile and light truck tires imported from China, calling the move “unreasonable” and damaging to world trade.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday imposed the duties, exceeding 100 percent in some cases, after finding the tires were being dumped at below-market value and unfairly subsidized by Beijing.

China repeatedly made official protests to Washington for its “unreasonable methods”, which damaged Chinese tire exporters’ legal rights and violated World Trade Organization rules, an unnamed official said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

“China urges the U.S. side to strictly comply with international trade rules, prudently use trade remedies, adopt a responsible attitude and actions, correct its mistakes and safeguard the multilateral trade system and the broader U.S.-China trade relationship,” the official said.

The duties will affect goods from companies including Shandong Yongsheng Rubber Group Co, Cooper Kunshan Tire Co, a subsidiary of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, and Giti Tire (Fujian) Co, a subsidiary of Giti Tire.

In 2014, imports of car and light truck tires from China were worth about $2.3 billion.

The U.S. decision comes as the world’s two largest economies prepare to meet for high-level talks in Washington in late June amid heightened trade friction on issues including cyber security and market access.

The duties are still subject to a final decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is due in July.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie

