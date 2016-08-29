U.S. moves toward anti-dumping duties on truck and bus tires from China

WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday truck and bus tires from China were being dumped in the United States at below-market prices, a potential step toward the imposition of duties.
In a preliminary determination, the department said the tires were being dumped at margins ranging from 20.87 percent to 22.57 percent. In a related preliminary finding in June, it said China was also unfairly subsidizing the products.
The department said it would announce its final determination in the anti-dumping case no later than Jan. 17, 2017. It had previously said it would announce a final finding in the companion anti-subsidy case on or about Nov. 10.
Any duties would be contingent on a final determination by the U.S. International Trade Commission that the domestic industry was being harmed. An estimated $1.07 billion worth of truck and bus tires were imported from China in 2015.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
Southwest Airlines, pilots agree in principle on new contract
Southwest Airlines Co and its pilots have agreed in principle on a new contract, the U.S. budget carrier's pilot union said on Monday.
Solid U.S. consumer spending boosts prospect of Fed rate hike
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending increased for a fourth straight month in July amid strong demand for automobiles, pointing to a pickup in economic growth that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
White House says it sees a path to approval of Pacific trade deal
WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday it could still win congressional approval of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact before President Barack Obama leaves office, and warned that failing to do so would undermine U.S. leadership in the region.