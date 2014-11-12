U.S. business, industry groups urge congressional action on trade

WASHINGTON Reuters) - U.S. businesses and industry groups urged Congress on Wednesday to give the White House authority to fast-track trade deals before the end of the year, saying it was a critical tool to complete major trade deals.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, a coalition of more than 200 industry groups and major companies said so-called trade promotion authority (TPA), which allows lawmakers to set priorities for trade deals in return for a yes-or-no vote, would help U.S. firms access global markets.

“Congressional action on TPA is needed to help ensure high-standard outcomes in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) negotiations, which the United States and 11 other Asia-Pacific countries are striving to complete,” said the letter.

It was signed by companies including Apple Inc, Boeing Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, Pfizer Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, and major industry associations.

A bipartisan TPA bill was introduced in Congress in January but has not progressed to a vote and congressional aides have said it is unlikely to move this year.

Republicans, who are generally seen as more supportive of trade deals than Democrats and will have control over both houses of Congress in 2015, have called for a stronger push for the U.S. administration to secure support for TPA.

Some Republicans warned in July they would withhold support for the TPP unless Congress first passes fast-track. Senator Orrin Hatch, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, said he thought the TPA bill introduced in January would pass if it was allowed to come up for a vote.

”I believe the bipartisan, bicameral bill we introduced to renew TPA would gain strong support in the Congress if it were to be taken up today,” he said in an emailed statement.

But Democrat Rosa DeLauro, who helped organize 151 House Democrats to write a letter opposing TPA last year, said fast-track would undermine Congress’s role in overseeing trade agreements and predicted many Republicans would also baulk at supporting it.

“Fast-track does not have support in the current Congress and it will not have support in a new Congress,” she told reporters.