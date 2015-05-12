FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says hopes U.S. Senate can work through trade bill 'snafu'
May 12, 2015 / 5:37 PM / 2 years ago

White House says hopes U.S. Senate can work through trade bill 'snafu'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday that the administration is hopeful the U.S. Senate can work through what he called a “procedural snafu” and give President Barack Obama the authority to negotiate a Pacific trade deal.

A group of pro-trade Senate Democrats announced on Tuesday that they will vote against the fast-track Trade Promotion Authority legislation unless Republicans package it with other trade-related provisions Democrats are seeking.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Emily Stephenson

