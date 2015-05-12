White House says hopes U.S. Senate can work through trade bill 'snafu'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday that the administration is hopeful the U.S. Senate can work through what he called a “procedural snafu” and give President Barack Obama the authority to negotiate a Pacific trade deal.
A group of pro-trade Senate Democrats announced on Tuesday that they will vote against the fast-track Trade Promotion Authority legislation unless Republicans package it with other trade-related provisions Democrats are seeking.
Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Emily Stephenson