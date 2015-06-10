FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House predicts majority of U.S. House will pass trade bill
#Politics
June 10, 2015 / 6:53 PM / 2 years ago

White House predicts majority of U.S. House will pass trade bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said it expects a bipartisan majority in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bill to give President Barack Obama “fast-track” authority to negotiate trade deals.

“I would not characterize it as a slam dunk,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. “We continue to be confident that Democrats and Republicans can work together to build a bipartisan majority to pass this legislation.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
