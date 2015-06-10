White House predicts majority of U.S. House will pass trade bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said it expects a bipartisan majority in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bill to give President Barack Obama “fast-track” authority to negotiate trade deals.
“I would not characterize it as a slam dunk,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. “We continue to be confident that Democrats and Republicans can work together to build a bipartisan majority to pass this legislation.”
