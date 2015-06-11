FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama spoke with House Speaker Boehner on trade: White House
June 11, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Obama spoke with House Speaker Boehner on trade: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said President Barack Obama had a conversation with Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner about trade legislation and would likely speak with other lawmakers.

“I am confident that is not the only telephone call the president will have with a member of Congress today,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. The House is currently considering trade legislation Obama supports but that many other Democrats oppose.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey

