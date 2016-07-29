Obama wants Pacific trade deal to pass this year: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama wants Congress to approve the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal this year to help write the rules on global trade while keeping a competitive edge, the White House said on Friday.

"This will be something that Congress has to contend with. They can either cede that ground to China - the president believes that is the wrong approach, that we have the opportunity, we're in the catbird seat to write the rules of the road for trade right now and we should absolutely do that," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said. "The president absolutely believes this deal should pass this year."