U.S. senator says expects trade announcement soon
May 13, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. senator says expects trade announcement soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the Senate committee responsible for trade said on Wednesday he expects an announcement soon on trade legislation that failed a test vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

“It’s absolutely essential to get this bill passed, and it needs to be passed before the Senate breaks,” Senate Finance Committee ranking Democrat Ron Wyden said.

“I‘m going to let this be announced when it is ripe, but I think it will be quite soon.”

The Senate goes on a break at the end of next week.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
