Train derails in Connecticut, at least 20 people hurt

(Reuters) - Some 20 to 25 people were injured on Friday when a train derailed near Fairfield, Connecticut, but there were no reports of fatalities a police spokesman said on Friday.
“It did derail. There’s no casualties, 20-25 injured, non-life-threatening,” said Fairfield police spokesman Matt Panilaitis.
No further details were immediately available.
Fairfield is about 50 miles north of New York City
