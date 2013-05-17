FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train derails in Connecticut, at least 20 people hurt
May 17, 2013 / 11:25 PM / 4 years ago

Train derails in Connecticut, at least 20 people hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Some 20 to 25 people were injured on Friday when a train derailed near Fairfield, Connecticut, but there were no reports of fatalities a police spokesman said on Friday.

“It did derail. There’s no casualties, 20-25 injured, non-life-threatening,” said Fairfield police spokesman Matt Panilaitis.

No further details were immediately available.

Fairfield is about 50 miles north of New York City

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
