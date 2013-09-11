Amtrak suspends Washington-Philadelphia service after wires damaged

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Amtrak suspended all train service between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday after overhead wires were damaged in Maryland, the passenger railroad said.

Engineers were assessing extensive damage to the wires that power the high-speed Acela Express and Northeast Regional trains and service may not be restored until later this evening, said Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz.

Amtrak is unsure what caused the damage to the wires in Elkton, Maryland. “Something got tangled up in the wires,” Schulz said.

In addition to the Amtrak trains - which according to July data carry about 939,602 people a month - all other trains that use the tracks are not operating between the two cities. Schulz said “dozens of trains” were affected.

Initially, Amtrak suspended service between Baltimore and Wilmington, but the area was expanded to include Philadelphia and Washington.

(This story has been corrected to fix spokesman’s name throughout to Schulz, not Schultz as first sent)