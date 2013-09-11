FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amtrak restores Northeast service after damage to wires
#U.S.
September 11, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

Amtrak restores Northeast service after damage to wires

Myles Miller

1 Min Read

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Amtrak restored train service between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday after about a two-hour suspension due to damage to overhead wires in Maryland, the passenger railroad said.

Service on the high-speed Acela Express and Northeast Regional trains was halted at about 12 p.m. and restored shortly after 2 p.m., Amtrak spokesman Cliff Cole said .

“There will be extensive delays but service is restored,” Cole said.

Engineers assessed extensive damage to the wires in Elkton, Maryland, but were unsure of the cause, Craig Schulz, another Amtrak spokesman, said.

“Something got tangled up in the wires,” Schulz said.

The Amtrak trains carry about 939,602 people a month, according to July data.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Tim Dobbyn and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
