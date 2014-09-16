FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amtrak service resumes between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia
#U.S.
September 16, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Amtrak service resumes between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Trains sit on the tracks behind Union Station in Washington, July 25, 2012. Amtrak, the U.S. passenger rail service, plans a $7 billion expansion of Washington, D.C.'s Union Station with the goal of making it a high-speed rail and commercial hub, Amtrak said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Amtrak trains resumed with limited operation between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, officials said, following interruptions due to downed wires and debris on the tracks.

Engineers made repairs permitting Amtrak Northeast Corridor service to resume on a single track through the Aberdeen, Maryland, area, Amtrak said in a statement, after a Norfolk Southern Corp freight train struck a pole supporting overhead wires overnight.

Work continues to return the adjacent track to service.

“Passengers should be prepared for possible delays as trains operate at reduced speeds through the affected area,” the statement said.

Amtrak said it will provide information about Wednesday service when available.

Amtrak trains continued to operate between Philadelphia, New York and Boston, although passengers may have seen some delays, a spokesman said.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham

