Amtrak service resumes between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia

(Reuters) - Amtrak trains resumed with limited operation between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, officials said, following interruptions due to downed wires and debris on the tracks.

Engineers made repairs permitting Amtrak Northeast Corridor service to resume on a single track through the Aberdeen, Maryland, area, Amtrak said in a statement, after a Norfolk Southern Corp freight train struck a pole supporting overhead wires overnight.

Work continues to return the adjacent track to service.

“Passengers should be prepared for possible delays as trains operate at reduced speeds through the affected area,” the statement said.

Amtrak said it will provide information about Wednesday service when available.

Amtrak trains continued to operate between Philadelphia, New York and Boston, although passengers may have seen some delays, a spokesman said.