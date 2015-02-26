Video cameras on commuter train recorded California wreck, official says

OXNARD, Calif. (Reuters) - Video recorders on a Southern California commuter train that struck a truck on Tuesday, sparking a wreck that injured 50 people, captured the crash, a federal official said on Wednesday.

The recorders from the collision in Oxnard, about 45 miles (72 km) northwest of Los Angeles, have been sent to Washington, D.C., for analysis, said National Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt.

“We can say that the forward-facing cameras did record the accident sequence, they recorded the actual collision,” he said.