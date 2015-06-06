Amtrak train collides with truck in Illinois, no injuries reported

(Reuters) - An Amtrak train traveling from Texas to Chicago with 203 passengers aboard collided with a truck near Wilmington, Illinois, on Friday but there were no immediate reports of injuries, the railroad said.

The Texas Eagle, also known as Train No. 22, en route from San Antonio, hit a tractor trailer on the tracks about 50 miles south of Chicago, at about 4 p.m., said Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz.

He said there were no serious injuries to passengers or crew, and no immediate information about the truck driver.

A photograph posted to ABC News’ website showed the impact of the collision knocked the truck on its side on the roadway and peeled away the trailer’s roof. The overturned truck was outside a crossing gate that appeared to be closed.

The train’s 203 passengers were taken to Chicago by bus after waiting at a local high school while tracks were being checked for damages, Schulz said.

The rails, signals and other equipment in that area are owned by Union Pacific Railroad (UNP.N), Schulz said.

The collision is one of series of recent passenger train accidents that have heightened concern about the safety of the U.S. rail system.

In February, a crowded Metro-North commuter train slammed into a sport-utility vehicle on the tracks at a crossing in Valhalla, New York, north of New York City. The fiery crash and explosion killed seven people, injured a dozen and forced the evacuation of hundreds.

Just last month, an Amtrak train traveling at more than 100 miles per hour derailed north Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200.

The Texas Eagle was being held in Wilmington for an investigation, Schulz said.