Truck hit by Southern California train may have been stuck on tracks
February 24, 2015 / 8:28 PM / 3 years ago

Truck hit by Southern California train may have been stuck on tracks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OXNARD, Calif. (Reuters) - A tractor-trailer that was struck by a Southern California commuter train on Tuesday was apparently stuck on the tracks before the collision, police said.

An Oxnard, California police spokesman also said the truck driver left the scene following the crash and was found, disoriented, about a mile away.

More than 50 people were hurt in the morning rush-hour collision, some seriously.

Reporting by Michael Fleeman and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
