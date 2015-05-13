FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineer braked just seconds before fatal Amtrak derailment: NTSB
#U.S.
May 13, 2015 / 9:34 PM / 2 years ago

Engineer braked just seconds before fatal Amtrak derailment: NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The engineer of the Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia killing seven applied emergency brakes just moments before the fatal accident, a U.S. transportation safety investigator said on Wednesday.

“Just moments before the derailment, the train was placed into engineer-induced braking, and this means that the engineer applied full emergency brake applications,” National Transportation Safety Board member Robert Sumwalt told a news conference in Philadelphia.

He said investigators had not yet talked to the engineer and would give him a “day or two” to convalesce.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
