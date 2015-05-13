No 'significant delays' in CSX rail operations through Philadelphia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CSX says its rail operations are not experiencing any “significant delays” in the Philadelphia area Wednesday following an Amtrak derailment Tuesday.

CSX’s mainline is not in the vicinity of the Amtrak incident, according to Rob Doolittle, a CSX spokesman.

“We are keeping our customers informed about the status of operations and will work with them to continue meeting their needs as first responders and investigators complete their important tasks,” Doolittle said in an emailed statement.