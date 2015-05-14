FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Body of eighth victim found in Philadelphia train derailment wreckage
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 14, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Body of eighth victim found in Philadelphia train derailment wreckage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The body of an eighth victim of the Philadelphia train derailment was found on Thursday in the wreckage of the Amtrak passenger train’s first car, the city’s fire commissioner, Derrick J.V. Sawyer, said.

A cadaver dog was brought back to the scene of twisted metal and overturned train cars at 8 a.m. on Thursday, two days after the derailment on Tuesday night, and found the passenger, who was extricated from the car, Sawyer said.

Writing by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.