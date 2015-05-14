Body of eighth victim found in Philadelphia train derailment wreckage

(Reuters) - The body of an eighth victim of the Philadelphia train derailment was found on Thursday in the wreckage of the Amtrak passenger train’s first car, the city’s fire commissioner, Derrick J.V. Sawyer, said.

A cadaver dog was brought back to the scene of twisted metal and overturned train cars at 8 a.m. on Thursday, two days after the derailment on Tuesday night, and found the passenger, who was extricated from the car, Sawyer said.