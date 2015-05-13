NTSB plans media briefing on Amtrak derailment at 5 p.m.

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will hold a media briefing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Philadelphia with updates on the Amtrak train derailment that killed at least six people, it said on Twitter.

NTSB, which investigates transportation incidents and assists victims, sent a “go team” to the site within hours of the derailment Tuesday night and is already collecting information on the series of events, board member Robert Sumwalt told reporters earlier on Wednesday.