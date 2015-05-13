FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTSB plans media briefing on Amtrak derailment at 5 p.m.
#U.S.
May 13, 2015 / 4:44 PM / 2 years ago

NTSB plans media briefing on Amtrak derailment at 5 p.m.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will hold a media briefing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Philadelphia with updates on the Amtrak train derailment that killed at least six people, it said on Twitter.

NTSB, which investigates transportation incidents and assists victims, sent a “go team” to the site within hours of the derailment Tuesday night and is already collecting information on the series of events, board member Robert Sumwalt told reporters earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
