FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to meet Philadelphia mayor, other officials over Amtrak derailment
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 18, 2015 / 5:04 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to meet Philadelphia mayor, other officials over Amtrak derailment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter (C, wearing red cap) arrives to give a news conference near the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and other local officials in Philadelphia on Monday to thank them for their response to the Amtrak derailment last week, a White House spokesman said.

Obama was landing in Philadelphia on Monday on his way to an unrelated event in Camden, N.J. He was not planning to visit the site of the derailment, White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with Obama.

Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.