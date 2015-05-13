Short-term oil train delays seen around Philadelphia after derailment: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An oil train that was scheduled to depart the Eddystone rail terminal outside Philadelphia on Tuesday has been delayed following an Amtrak derailment in the area that day, a person familiar with activity at Eddystone said.

The delay was a result of personnel being drawn to work on the aftermath of the derailment, the person said. The person said it was unclear how long personnel from Eddystone would be assisting with the Amtrak derailment, but expects delays to be short-term.