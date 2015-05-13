FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Short-term oil train delays seen around Philadelphia after derailment: source
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 13, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 2 years ago

Short-term oil train delays seen around Philadelphia after derailment: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An oil train that was scheduled to depart the Eddystone rail terminal outside Philadelphia on Tuesday has been delayed following an Amtrak derailment in the area that day, a person familiar with activity at Eddystone said.

The delay was a result of personnel being drawn to work on the aftermath of the derailment, the person said. The person said it was unclear how long personnel from Eddystone would be assisting with the Amtrak derailment, but expects delays to be short-term.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.