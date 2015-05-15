Freight train carrying gravel derails south of San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Union Pacific Corp freight train carrying gravel derailed south of San Antonio on Friday with no reported of injuries, the railroad company said.

Thirty-two cars of the 60-car train came off the tracks near Pleasanton, about 35 miles south of San Antonio, and workers were trying to restore service along the line, company spokesman Jeff DeGraff said.

“There were no hazardous materials on board,” he said, adding that about 500 feet of track were damaged in the incident.

Although the cause has not been determined, the derailment may be related to flooding that has hit large parts of Texas this week, DeGraff said.

The incident comes after an Amtrak passenger train crashed outside of Philadelphia this week, killing eight people and injuring more than 200.

A freight train in Pittsburgh also derailed on Thursday without injuries.