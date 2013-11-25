FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amtrak train derails in South Carolina; four suffer minor injuries
November 25, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Amtrak train derails in South Carolina; four suffer minor injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Amtrak train headed to New York with about 200 passengers aboard derailed in South Carolina early on Monday, causing minor injuries, officials said.

Seven of the nine cars on Train 20, which departed New Orleans on Sunday, left the track near Spartanburg, South Carolina, shortly after midnight, Amtrak said in a statement.

The company said all the cars stayed upright in the incident, along with the disabled train’s two locomotives.

Four of the 207 passengers were taken to a local emergency room with minor injuries, said Scott Garrett, fire chief for the Westview-Fairforest Fire Department.

Amtrak said it chartered buses to bring passengers to their destinations.

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe

