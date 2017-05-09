Prosecutors will not charge engineer in deadly 2015 Amtrak derailment

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in this file photo dated May 13, 2015.

(Reuters) - Prosecutors will not file criminal charges in the 2015 derailment of an Amtrak train in Philadelphia that killed eight people and injured more than 180, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

The office said that while evidence indicated the derailment was caused by the engineer operating the train far in excess of the speed limit it found no evidence the engineer acted with criminal intent.

In October, a federal judge approved a record $265 million settlement in the crash. The engineer driving the train was likely distracted by radio traffic when the crash occurred, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released in May 2016.