Two women escape death from train in Indiana, but maybe not jail

(Reuters) - Two women may face criminal charges after narrowly escaping an oncoming freight train as they crossed a bridge above a lake in Indiana by crawling between the tracks as train cars passed inches above their heads, authorities said on Wednesday.

A video of the July 10 incident taken from the train has garnered global attention among Internet users. It shows the two women trying to flee the train, diving in front of it and then disappearing from the screen.

As the train going at 30 miles per hour approached a viaduct 80 feet above Lake Lemon near Bloomington, the engineer applied the emergency brakes and sounded the horn, the Indiana Rail Road Company said in a statement.

The train passed above the women, who then were seen running to a nearby vehicle and fleeing the scene, it said.

The trespassing incident “is one of the most glaring examples I’ve seen in more than 40 years in this business,” said Tom Hoback, chief executive officer of the Indiana Rail Road Company.

Monroe County Sheriff spokesman Troy Thomas said on Wednesday he expects his department to recommend to prosecutors that trespassing charges be filed against the two women.

Thomas would not identify the women, but he said both suspects are in their 30s and that one is from Indiana and the other is not.