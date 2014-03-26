FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man killed by New Jersey commuter train as he leaned over platform edge
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 26, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Man killed by New Jersey commuter train as he leaned over platform edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A New Jersey Transit train involved in an accident sits on the track near the New Brunswick station in New Brunswick, New Jersey, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - A man was struck and killed on Tuesday by a New Jersey commuter train as he leaned over the edge of a station platform, a New Jersey Transit official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was on the platform when he was struck and killed by an oncoming northbound train shortly before 5 p.m. local time, said spokesman William Smith.

The impact was so intense that four commuters standing nearby were struck by blood and body parts, Smith said.

One of the injured refused medical attention while the remaining three were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smith.

Smith said the train heading to New York City was not scheduled to stop at the station where the incident occurred.

“There is no indication of the train malfunctioning,” Smith said.

None of the 300 people aboard the train were injured, he said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Sharon Bernstein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.