Man killed by New Jersey commuter train as he leaned over platform edge

A New Jersey Transit train involved in an accident sits on the track near the New Brunswick station in New Brunswick, New Jersey, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - A man was struck and killed on Tuesday by a New Jersey commuter train as he leaned over the edge of a station platform, a New Jersey Transit official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was on the platform when he was struck and killed by an oncoming northbound train shortly before 5 p.m. local time, said spokesman William Smith.

The impact was so intense that four commuters standing nearby were struck by blood and body parts, Smith said.

One of the injured refused medical attention while the remaining three were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Smith.

Smith said the train heading to New York City was not scheduled to stop at the station where the incident occurred.

“There is no indication of the train malfunctioning,” Smith said.

None of the 300 people aboard the train were injured, he said.