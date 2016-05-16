FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTSB finds engineer distracted by radio traffic in 2015 Amtrak crash: NBC
May 16, 2016 / 8:42 PM / a year ago

NTSB finds engineer distracted by radio traffic in 2015 Amtrak crash: NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emergency workers inspect the engine of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board has concluded that the engineer of an Amtrak passenger train that crashed in Philadelphia in 2015 was distracted by radio traffic, NBC News reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source.

The derailment on May 12, 2015, killed eight people and injured more than 200.

The engineer, Brandon Bostian, who suffered a concussion in the crash, told investigators he had no memory of what occurred after the train pulled out of the North Philadelphia station, just before the crash.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
