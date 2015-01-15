Lawsuit planned in deadly Washington subway smoke incident

WASHINGTON - Washington’s subway system will be sued over an accident this week that filled a train and station with smoke, killing a woman and sending 84 to hospitals, a lawyer said on Thursday.

The lawsuit against the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will be filed in District of Columbia Superior Court on Friday, lawyer Kim Brooks-Rodney told a news conference.

The accident occurred on Monday in a tunnel just south of Washington’s L‘Enfant Plaza station, and the National Transportation Safety Board has blamed the smoke on electrical arcing from the charged third rail. The NTSB and the transit authority, commonly known as “Metro,” say investigating the cause may take a year.

“Those people should not have been trapped like rats in a subway car filling with smoke for 40 to 45 minutes,” Brooks-Rodney said.

She said the suit was aimed at determining the cause of the accident and the emergency response. She has been retained by two plaintiffs and that number is likely to grow, Brooks-Rodney said.

One woman, a 61-year-old resident of Alexandria, Virginia, died after smoke filled her subway car. Two of the 84 people taken to hospitals were critically injured.

Brooks-Rodney said the lawsuit would be on behalf of Malbert Rich, a 53-year-old writer who divides his time between New York and Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Rich told the news conference that he had texted farewell messages to his mother and two children as his car filled with smoke.

“None of us thought that we were probably going to make it out,” said Rich, who had just been released from a hospital. He said Metro officials tried to move the train back into the station but it only started and jolted to a stop.

He said passengers in his car cursed and prayed, and passed around bottles of water and one of wine. He said there was no pushing and while exiting people waited patiently for a woman to be lifted down.

Brooks-Rodney declined to discuss potential damages. Metro declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

A timeline from the District of Columbia’s city hall showed that fire and other emergency units were sent to three different locations based on 13 emergency calls.

The system, which operates in Washington as well as the Virginia and Maryland suburbs, is the second-busiest nationally in terms of passengers carried, after New York’s subway.