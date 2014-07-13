FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Several injured after Philadelphia bus flips on side in crash
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 13, 2014 / 11:15 PM / 3 years ago

Several injured after Philadelphia bus flips on side in crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five people were injured in Philadelphia on Sunday when a car collided with a transit bus and flipped it on its side, according to transit officials and media reports.

The bus driver and three bus passengers were injured and taken to a hospital after the crash, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokeswoman Kristin Geiger.

A pedestrian was also injured, according to TV broadcaster CBS Philly, which added all the injured were in stable condition.

The bus was hit by a passenger car that appeared to run a red light, the TV station said, citing police. The mass-transit vehicle then skidded on its side and struck a light pole.

The driver of the car tried to flee and was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, the station said.

Police were not immediately available to confirm the report.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.