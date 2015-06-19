FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for Washington man accused of transit threats
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 19, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Psychiatric evaluation ordered for Washington man accused of transit threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An MTV reality television personality who prosecutors say threatened the Washington, D.C., mass transit system in calls to emergency responders, was ordered on Thursday to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. 

U.S. District Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey asked that Jerez Nehemiah Coleman, 20, of Washington have the evaluation done by staff at a prison where he has been held without bond since his arrest on May 27. 

Prosecutors say Coleman, who last year starred on the MTV show “Catfish” which explores truth and deception in online dating, made 388 calls to emergency responders between June 10, 2014 and June 10, 2015. 

He has pleaded not guilty to 11 felony counts for incidents from that time span. He faces 10 counts for falsely reporting an attack on mass transit and one count of interstate communication of a threat to kidnap or injure. 

He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.