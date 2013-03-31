FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. face-transplant recipient marries burn victim: report
March 31, 2013 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. face-transplant recipient marries burn victim: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dallas Wiens (R) and Jamie Nash cut the cake together after getting married at have their reception at The Flying Saucer in Forth Worth on March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ian C. Bates/The Dallas Morning News

(Reuters) - Face-transplant recipient Dallas Wiens married a fellow burn victim on Saturday in the same church where his face was melted in an electrical accident, the Dallas Morning News reported.

In 2011, Wiens received the first full face transplant ever performed in the United States.

Wiens, 27, was married to Jamie Nash of Garland, Texas, at Ridglea Baptist Church in Fort Worth before 150 people, the newspaper said on its website.

“I am blessed beyond measure that you have chosen me, and I love you with all of my heart,” the daily quoted Wiens as telling Nash.

Dallas Wiens (L), and Jamie Nash (R), toast after getting married at their reception at The Flying Saucer in Forth Worth on March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ian C. Bates/The Dallas Morning News

Wiens, a Fort Worth native, met Nash in 2011 at Dallas’ Parkland Memorial Hospital, where they attended the same support group for burn victims.

Nash, 29, was burned over 70 percent of her body in a one-car accident in June 2010. Today she speaks at schools and churches about the perils of texting while driving.

Wiens was in a cherry picker painting the Ridglea church in November 2008 when his left temple touched a high-voltage wire. His face was burned to the skull and he was left sightless.

Wiens was unconscious at Parkland hospital for three months and underwent more than 20 major surgeries.

It is the second marriage for both Wiens and Nash. Wiens has a 5-year-old daughter, and Nash has a 10-year-old daughter and a son, 6.

Reporting by Ian Simpson. Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
