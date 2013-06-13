FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania girl who got lung transplant after judge's order out of surgery
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
June 13, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Pennsylvania girl who got lung transplant after judge's order out of surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl with cystic fibrosis, who only became eligible for an adult organ transplant because of a judge’s order, said on Wednesday her daughter was out of surgery after a double-lung transplant from an adult donor and doing well.

Sarah Murnaghan, who had been kept off an adult organ transplant list due to an age restriction prior to the judge’s ruling, was undergoing transplant surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said family spokeswoman Tracy Simon.

The girl’s mother, Janet Murnaghan, wrote on Facebook that Sarah was out of surgery following the six-hour procedure that began at 11 a.m. local time and that doctors were “very pleased with both her progress during the procedure and her prognosis for recovery.”

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.