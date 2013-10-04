New York-Connecticut commuter line to resume full service October 7

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Metro-North Railroad expects to resume normal service on its heavily traveled New Haven line next Monday morning after a power failure caused delays for tens of thousands of commuters to New York City, officials said on Friday.

New York’s mass-transit agency said it would test a new power substation repaired by utility Consolidated Edison Inc, but that the railroad expects to resume “full service.”

The outage on the railroad’s busy route between New Haven, Connecticut, and New York City began on September 25 when a high-powered electric cable failed near Harrison, New York, a town about 22 miles north of Manhattan. The outage occurred while crews were working to replace an alternate power line.

Some 125,000 commuters a day, including many who work on Wall Street, have faced long delays as crews struggle to restore full service. The railroad serves hedge-fund capital Greenwich, Connecticut, and nearby Stamford, where banks such as UBS AG and the Royal Bank of Scotland maintain trading floors.