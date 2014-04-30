FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
April 30, 2014 / 7:13 PM / 3 years ago

Senate to consider transportation funding at hearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx (L) and Attorney General Eric Holder hold a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on May 7 to discuss funding of the country’s surface transportation systems, including a $302 billion, four-year bill proposed by the Obama administration, the committee’s chairman said on Wednesday.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is the sole witness listed so far.

“The hearing will highlight the need to allocate more resources to underfunded areas of the nation’s transportation system, including to programs that move freight, focus on safety, and concentrate on growing rail service,” said Senator John Rockefeller, a Democrat of West Virginia.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
