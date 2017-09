U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the conclusion of his visit to Paris, France December 1, 2015. Obama was in Paris to attend the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama would sign the five-year, $305 billion transportation bill that has support from leading Republicans and Democrats in Congress, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Obama administration applauds Congress’ efforts to develop a bipartisan long-term transportation bill as a “step in the right direction.”