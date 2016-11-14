WASHINGTON The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Monday urged federal regulators to improve oversight of rail transit systems following a series of accidents and improvements in trains to prevent passenger deaths and injuries in crashes.

The board cited the crash in Chicago of a train that collided with the bumping post at O'Hare International Airport, injuring 33, and the January 2015 accident in Washington's subway system in which heavy smoke from electrical arcing led to one death and 92 injuries as part of why it wants stronger oversight.

"Creating and enforcing safety standards and accountability in rail safety oversight will compel transit agencies to address safety issues and increase system maintenance," the NTSB said.

The board also said says train deaths could be prevented with improved railcar crashworthiness, including better window retention. The NTSB also said better evacuation procedures could have minimized injuries and prevented deaths.

The NTSB is an independent agency that proposes safety fixes but does not have enforcement powers. The board is also investigating the crash of a Sept. 29 New Jersey Transit train that killed one and injured 110 in Hoboken.

The NTSB also made other recommendations in its annual review of highest priority transportation safety issues, including calling for new efforts to eliminate distractions in transportation crashes, including vehicle accidents. Many of those accidents are the result of inattentive drivers looking at mobile phones, and the board wants states to toughen laws against using cell phones or texting behind the wheel.

The board again called for improved efforts to ensure the safe shipment of hazardous materials, including lithium batteries.

