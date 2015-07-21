Senate transportation funding bill fails procedural vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate plan to fund federal highway and rail transit projects for three years failed in an initial procedural vote on Tuesday, delaying the start of debate on the measure.

Democrats all opposed launching floor debate in the 41-56 vote, saying they had not had a chance to read the 1,030-page bill, which was released less than two hours before the vote. They were joined by several conservative Republican senators.

The plan aims to authorize transportation spending for six years and provides enough funding offsets to cover three years of federal fuel tax shortfalls.